Councils have pounced on plans to boost the supply of affordable housing but want the Minns government to ensure cheaper homes are provided forever, rather than reverting to developers after 15 years.

NSW must build 376,000 homes in the next five years, including 15,800 social and affordable dwellings.“Given the acute housing crisis and the bonuses and variations proposed to be granted to developers under these reforms, the social benefit provided from the proposed 15-year provision is inadequate,” the organisation said in a draft submission.

Under the proposal, private developers would get a 30 per cent height and floor space bonus for large apartment projects that contained at least 15 per cent affordable housing for at least 15 years.Affordable housing typically refers to rental properties that will cost less than 30 per cent of a household’s gross income, and is aimed at very low to moderate income earners. headtopics.com

Local Government NSW recommended the government “present and provide economic viability modelling of all potential options”. Shelter NSW, a not-for-profit housing advocacy organisation, was also critical of the 15-year time frame. It said consideration should also be given to the displacement of affordable housing tenants once the dwelling was no longer affordable and had not been replaced elsewhere nearby.

