Could the Beaumaris inquiry shed light on this infamous child abduction?

Rarely can we pinpoint a time when our world changed but on January 12, 1976, when a little girl was stolen from her Melbourne home, it altered for the worse.Eloise Worledge, eight, was taken from a bedroom in her family’s Beaumaris home and was never seen again.

Just two streets away from Eloise’s four-bedroom family home was her school, Beaumaris Primary, where she was entering year four. Her parents could not know they were sending her to a place that kept dark secrets for decades.During the 1960s and ’70s, four paedophile teachers – Gary Arthur Mitchell, Grahame Harold Steele, David Ernest Keith MacGregor and one who cannot be named for legal reasons – molested between 50 and 100 students, a fact unknown to the Eloise Worledge investigators.

What is certain is that if police had known her school was riddled with child molesters they would have been on the shortlist of suspects. A local resident told us a friend of Eloise’s had said the missing girl confided to her there was a teacher “who was creeping her out”.“David MacGregor, my grade three teacher. I remember him being quite a good teacher but that he was a disciplinarian. I was usually a pretty good kid who, to this day, is a bit of a rule follower, but I remember one day getting in trouble and being whacked on the bottom by him with a timber metre ruler that he kept near his desk. headtopics.com

“I remember having play dates at her house and dancing to songs in her side yard. She was a happy, trusting, kind and gregarious kid. “That’s all speculation and, unfortunately, we can’t ask Blake because he died around 1997 in a tragic road accident.”Eloise was the eldest of three with a sister, Anna, and a brother, Blake, to Patsy and Lindsay Worledge. Bright and creative, she was becoming more outgoing through Brownies.

