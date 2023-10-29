Cotton On Kids Collaborates with Collette Dinnigan for Summer Collection

Cotton On Kids has released the children’s summer collection of the year after collaborating with famed designer Collette Dinnigan. Featuring 35 looks for boys and girls, along with two limited-edition pieces for adults, the collaboration has resulted in a beautiful resort-inspired collection for the family, perfect for Christmas dinner and Boxing Day beach trips alike. The Cotton On Kids design team travelled to Collette Dinnigan’s studio to work on the collection from her creative sanctuary.

“I’ve been involved in the design process from beginning to end and it has been a pleasure to work with such a dedicated and hardworking team of creatives. We travelled from Australia to India together. “Returning to India, where I used to work on my original ready-to-wear collections for Paris, made me feel alive again. It was like dancing through a work of colour and print that really touched my heart and has come through in the Cotton On Kids x Collette Dinnigan collaboration.

Go away, Chalamet. The original Willy Wonka film was already perfectThe 1971 classic was a horror movie for kids – something Hollywood misunderstands with each new remake. Read more ⮕

Go away, Chalamet. The original Willy Wonka film was already perfectThe 1971 classic was a horror movie for kids – something Hollywood misunderstands with each new remake. Read more ⮕

Go away, Chalamet. The original Willy Wonka film was already perfectThe 1971 classic was a horror movie for kids – something Hollywood misunderstands with each new remake. Read more ⮕

Aussie Mum Designs Silicone Placemats to Teach Kids Table SettingAn Australian mother has created silicone placemats with built-in sections for kids' plates, cups, and utensils to help children learn how to set the table. The Montessori Mates mats allow kids to set the table independently, boosting their self-confidence. Made from European-grade silicone, the mats are stylish, practical, and easy to clean. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead while kids at homeA woman has been found dead at a Bendigo home, with two school aged children still inside the house when police arrived. Read more ⮕

Brisbane news live: Kids ‘ram police car’; Eddie Jones resigns; Can tunnel fix Brisbane traffic?The news from in and around Brisbane this Monday. Read more ⮕