Coroner delivers open finding into 2018 house fire that killed 2yo toddler in the Blue Mountains

A coroner could not conclude whether a house fire that killed a toddler in the NSW Blue Mountains was an accident or deliberately lit.The coroner says she cannot determine whether the fire was caused by an accident, electrical fault, or was deliberately lit

Magistrate Carmel Forbes has delivered her findings from the inquest into the death of a 2-year-old girl at Capertee on April 14, 2018. Magistrate Forbes found there were several "suspicious" circumstances in the lead-up to the blaze on April 14.

Magistrate Forbes also noted the presence of jerry cans of petrol at the house that the toddler's father said was used to fuel his chainsaw to chop wood as "strange", and the parents' "unusual" response to the fire."However, I am not satisfied that they are of a quality on their own or together to support a positive finding that the fire was deliberately lit by . headtopics.com

"It certainly was a house that had the potential for a rapid and devastating fire, and it is possible that the fire was started by an electrical fault," Magistrate Forbes said. It found the agency should not have stopped working with the family in 2017 and failed to identify the "ongoing and increasing risk" posed to the 2-year-old and her siblings.

