Corey Oates signs contract extension with Broncos

Corey Oates has signed a one-year contract extension with the Broncos, ensuring he will play his 12th season with the team. Oates has played 201 NRL games and scored 118 tries, making him one of the top try-scorers in Broncos history. Despite injuries last year, Oates is confident in his ability to come back strong this season.





