Cops uncover truckload of Lego and gems during drug lab raid

The collection of plastic toys was so large a truck was ordered to remove it from the address, according to police.A quantity of methylamphetamine was seized along with an imitation firearm and some cash.The stash included hundreds of boxes of Lego. Picture: Victoria PoliceThe man was subsequently charged with a raft of offences including to knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime and traffick large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine.
He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and is scheduled appear again in February of next year.Detectives are continuing to investigate the lab with the help of a team of forensic chemists.
Detective Inspector Anthony Vella said it was the first time such a huge collection of Lego had been seized by the Clandestine Laboratory Squad. “It’s not unusual for police to seize a range of different items from a property as part of an investigation like this, however this is more often drugs or cash,” he said.
“This is the first time our detectives have seized a Lego collection – let alone one so large that it requires specific transportation to remove it. “We will allege that the items seized from this address are the proceeds of crime, and detectives will work closely with specialist investigators from the Criminal Proceeds Squad in relation to any assets."
