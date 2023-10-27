Cops’ dramatic move to find mass shooter

Mr Card has eluded capture for two days since the massacres on Wednesday. Police say they are investigating 530 tips and leads.

Police identified the suspect as firearms expert and National Guard Reservist Robert Card. Picture: SuppliedSeven people were found dead at the Just In Time bowling alley (formerly known as Sparetime Recreation), six men and one woman who all died of gunshot wounds.

A further eight died at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. The bar was holding a sporting event organised by American Deaf Cornhole.So far 16 of the victims have been revealed either by police or families. They range in age from 14-year-old Aaron Young, who died alongside his father Bill at the bowling alley, to 76-year-old Bob Violette who was a children’s bowling instructor.Bob Violette was killed while teaching bowling. Picture: FacebookAnother victim, Arthur Strout, had five children. headtopics.com

Law enforcement officials conduct a manhunt for suspect Robert Card following a mass shooting on October 27, 2023. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)A long time army reservist, Mr Card, 40, has so far successfully dodged capture. Police say a mobile phone that Mr Card carried, that could have led officers to him, was found discarded.These included topics on a financial crisis, US President Joe Biden, gun rights and LGBT issues.

At a press conference on Friday, US time, Public Health and Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said a stretch of the Androscoggin River in the town of Lisbon, near Lewiston, would be searched by divers.Police tape blocks off the street near Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)has said it was suicide note addressed to Mr Card’s son. However, it did not give a reason for the killings. headtopics.com

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Police took Army reservist suspected in Maine killings for evaluation after erratic behaviour in JulyA US Army reservist suspected of killing at least 18 people in Maine had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned that he was acting erratically in mid-July. Read more ⮕

Maine police searching for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 peopleA law enforcement bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues. Read more ⮕

Maine police searching for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 peopleA law enforcement bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues. Read more ⮕

Maine police searching for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 peopleA law enforcement bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕