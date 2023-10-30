Coping with the Loss of a Beloved Pet

After 15 years with a much-loved but often demanding whippet, part of me is enjoying the peace. But you can have too much quiet, but it’s possible I haven’t really accepted he has gone. Surely Oscar must be lurking in his bed somewhere? He has been for the past 15 years, so that feels logical.

My worst is morning walk time. I have replaced it with a dogless health-trudge round the streets, but that has meant breaking the news to the other dog walkers. They have been lovely – grown Yorkshiremen have hugged me and expressed emotion – but inevitably the question comes: so, are you getting another?

It’s a good, knotty question. Their experiences seem inconclusive: the neighbour with the hyperactive terrier that needs four walks a day lowered his voice as he confided he sometimes regrets replacing his old dog so soon; the man who dotes on his calm, grizzled greyhound says he waited 30 years before taking the plunge. A woman I follow on Instagram got a new dog just four days after her old one died; she seems delighted. headtopics.com

Besides, I’m enjoying the peace. No kids and no dog waking me at 5am; able to go away on a whim. Surely that is the life I want? My browser history – sweet, sad-eyed hounds available for adoption, late at night – tells another story.

