‘Cool to follow in his footsteps’: The 55-year story behind Collins’ magic Kangaroos moment

Collins stars in Kangaroos win over NZ | 02:18Kangaroos prop Lindsay Collins credits torturous training sessions in stinking hot conditions in Cairns for his incredible run of form this year, with the star Rooster following in his grandfather’s footsteps with two tries for Australia on the weekend.

Lionel Williamson was an 11-Test veteran for the Kangaroos in the 1960s and 1970s, and it was his work with his grandson in North Queensland that helped Collins come through the ranks and take his place as one of the best front-rowers in the world.

Collins continued his outstanding season with two tries in Australia’s big win over New Zealand, 55 years after his grandfather scored doubles in two games playing on the wing at the 1968 World Cup.Lionel Williamson had a decorated career for Australia, and the family tradition has continued with grandson Lindsay Collins scoring twice for the Kangaroos over the weekend. Picture: Supplied“He probably calls me once a week. I grew up idolising him a bit. headtopics.com

His second came nine minutes later when Maroons teammate Harry Grant picked him out with a perfect pass to open up a commanding lead as the Kangaroos kicked on to win 36-18 ahead of Saturday’s Pacific Championships decider.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga took the credit for the interchange masterstroke, and Collins said he simply wanted to make an immediate impact after coming on.“I like to get my hands on the ball as soon as I get on so I chased it and wanted to make up for it in ‘D’, but ended up coming up with the ball. headtopics.com

“I think if you watch back, I actually tripped over my own feet so luckily the line was right there because I probably wouldn’t have made it.” It’s been a breakout season for the 27-year-old who narrowly missed out on the Wally Lewis Medal after he starred in the State of Origin series, before he went on to claim the Jack Gibson Medal, snapping James Tedesco’s five-year reign as the Roosters’ best player.

