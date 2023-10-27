has revealed an eyebrow-raising list of books banned in US prisons, including Spanish language guides and celebrity memoirs.

Some states have banned instruction books for non-English languages, worried inmates will be able to then speak in front of guards who won't understand them.﻿The Girl With The Lower Back TattooPEN said that many of the categories used to justify bans were vague and broad-reaching.magazines had been withheld due to occasional nudity in the "absurdly innocuous" cartoons.

Security concerns are behind other bans, including a rape prevention guide in Connecticut and an anti-sexual harassment book ﻿in Louisiana. PEN said this was part of trend, with similar books on "mind control, shape shifting, and Dungeons And Dragons role-playing"﻿ also widely refused entry to prisons. headtopics.com

In Maine, Michigan and other states, prisoners may only receive books through a select number of vendors, whether Amazon, a local bookstore or an approved publisher.Content-neutral restrictions may also apply to the packaging (some federal facilities only permit white wrapping), and against free or used literature, Marquis said.

He added that inmates can receive books and periodicals free of charge from authorised vendors and publishers.

