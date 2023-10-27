Coober Pedy's last bank closed eight months ago. Here's what happened next

That's because the closest branch is 540 kilometres away in Port Augusta.Young female staffer found dead at elite Sydney school in 'apparent' murder﻿It's been that way since February, when the last bank in town - Westpac - closed its doors for good.

There are ATMs sitting empty, cash is stuffed in safes and businesses are sometimes resorting to sending staff with tens of thousands of dollars down an unsafe highway with internet blackspots, residents have told 9news.com.au.

While Australia Post's Bank@Post system provides a critical service in many remote towns without a bank branch, it comes with many limitations. "I haven't had $20 notes in it since February, so if you don't have $50 in your bank account, you can't get cash out, pretty much. headtopics.com

"We've just got dead money. Every week, we get about $3000 worth of change in 50-cent coins, $2 coins, all that sort of stuff - we're holding thousands of dollars now in a safe. "People all assume we've got money in our cars driving on the highway to the city. That's been my biggest concern," he said.

Naylor said he was still trying to find a solution for the hotel's busy periods, when the amount of cash coming into the venues far exceeded the $7000 daily limit at the post office. Troisi said the club - which is run by a committee - had not been able to deposit any cash at the post office, because its bank account did not have a linked bank card.The club had therefore needed to send cash with club members to be banked in Adelaide or Post Augusta on occasion. headtopics.com

Michael Edgecomb, from the community group Coober Pedy Together, said the town was uniquely reliant on cash because of its large tourism industry."Tourism is a massive part of the town and I would say about 90 per cent of tourists that come through these remote areas use cash," Edgecomb said.

