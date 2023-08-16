Controversial Proposal for Strip Club in Albury

A proposal to build a strip club in the heart of town has caused a stir in the Albury community. More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the establishment of the Emberz Strip Club, citing concerns about its proximity to Albury's main street. Business owner Jacob Wolki expressed concerns about the location and its impact on local families. The matter is yet to be addressed by the council.

