Controversial Playoff Match Ends in Unusual Outcome

Portlaoise Panthers and Limerick Sport Eagles will have to replay just 0.3 seconds of a playoff match that ended controversially last month. The match ended with Limerick's Jason Killeen being fouled while attempting to shoot as the buzzer sounded.

Despite the clock having expired, Killeen was allowed to take and convert his free throws, giving his team the win. Portlaoise protested that the free throws should not have been awarded.

