Controversial Influencer Accused of Crimes to Appear on Piers Morgan Interview

The British journalist has caused upset after revealing he’s interviewed a self-described misogynist accused of a string of awful crimes. Andrew Tate, the influencer accused of sexually exploiting women, is set to appear on a new Piers Morgan interview, sparking uproar online. Tate and his brother spent several months in prison before being released and placed under house arrest alongside two female suspects in March.

A Romanian court later placed Tate under judicial control, a less restrictive measure, which allows the four suspects to leave the house, but they’re not allowed to visit Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, Tate, 36, has always denied the charges, claiming he’s confident he will be “absolutely exonerated” of the allegations





🏆 8. newscomauHQ » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Piers Morgan Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Jabalia Refugee CampPiers Morgan criticizes the Israeli airstrike on Gaza's largest refugee camp, which resulted in numerous casualties. The attack targeted a Hamas commander and led to the destruction of apartment buildings.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson and Piers Morgan break down Israel-Hamas warClinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has examined the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas during an insightful and confronting wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

‘Moral quandary’: Piers Morgan reflects on brutal Israel-Hamas warSky News Australia host Piers Morgan has reflected on the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas in a wide-ranging interview with Egyptian comedian and political commentator Bassem Youssef. 'I viewed what happened on October the 7th as an absolutely appalling atrocity – a terror attack of unimaginable horror,' Mr Morgan said.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Hamas inflicted ‘form of hell’ on victims and families in Israel: Piers MorganSky News Australia host Piers Morgan says there's no doubt the terror attacks inflicted by Hamas on October 7 in Israel were a 'form of hell' for the victims and their families. Mr Morgan spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson about the ongoing brutal Israel-Hamas war.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Priscilla Presley breaks down in tears during emotional Piers Morgan interviewPriscilla Presley has emotionally discussed the tragic and sudden death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley – recounting the final hug the pair shared. In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan, Ms Presley spoke of the final moments the pair shared together.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

FULL INTERVIEW: Priscilla Presley sits down with Piers Morgan for emotional interviewPriscilla Presley – the ex-wife of Elvis – has reflected on her life, their relationship, and dealing with adversity during an emotional and at times confronting interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan. Elvis Presley, known as the 'King of Rock and Roll, was an iconic American singer and actor who passed away in 1977.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »