Contenders revealed for AFL veteran; Big contract calls for young duo: Trade Whispers

Port Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett is reportedly set to play at a third AFL club next season after considering retirement.

Lycett, 31, appears surplus to needs at the Power after the side recruited two ruck options in Ivan Soldo and Jordon Sweet during the trade period, leaving him with a decision to make on his future.Collingwood was linked to Todd Goldstein before the North Melbourne veteran opted for a move to Essendon.

Richmond could see Lycett as a viable backup option for Toby Nankervis in 2024, with Soldo now at the Power. Lycett has played 146 senior games across a 13-year career spanning stints at West Coast and the Power. headtopics.com

He has come to the end of a five-year deal that he signed after winning the 2018 premiership with the Eagles. The arrivals of Soldo and Sweet were part of a bumper trade period for the Power, who also brought in Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher.Breakout Essendon winger Nic Martin is set to re-sign with the club for at least two more seasons.

Martin comes out of contract at the end of 2024 but is set for a significant pay rise after being taken as a pre-season supplemental selection pick two years ago. The West Australian has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the competition, with theHe has played 44 senior games since arriving at the club and has been a mainstay of the side.“The old cliche gets thrown around, but I feel like I actually owe Essendon something. No other club really wanted to give me a chance,” he said.Charge overturned: Gutknecht set free | 00:49Brisbane Lions gun Keidean Coleman is reportedly closing in on a contract extension with the side. headtopics.com

