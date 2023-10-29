Contaminated Milk Recalled from Supermarkets in NSW and Victoria

The everyday item has been pulled from shelves in two states after it was found a batch was potentially contaminated with E.coli.Temp Foods recalled its Full Cream, Light and Skim two litre fresh milk products from Coles, Woolworths and independent retailers on Monday.

It comes after the brand discovered that the milk was potentially contaminated with E.coli, a bacteria that if consumed can cause illness. Tempo Foods milk has been recalled from major supermarkets in NSW and Victoria. Picture: NSW Food AuthorityIt includes those with the expiry date October 31, 2023 and November 2, 2023.

Shoppers are advised not to consume the product but if they have any health concerns to seek medical advice.

