Contaminated Australian Milk Urgently Recalled

Fresh Australian milk sold at Woolworths, Coles and independent retailers across NSW and Victoria has been urgently recalled. The 2L bottles of full cream, light and skim milk by Tempo Foods were found to be contaminated by E.coli. The microbial contamination can cause illness if consumed and is particularly dangerous for pregnant people. “Consumers should not consume this product,” the NSW Food Authority said.

Affected batches of the full cream 2L milk have use by dates 31/10/2023 and 02/11/2023. The affected batches of light 2.5 per cent 2L milk have use by dates 31/10/2023 and 02/11/2023. And skim 0 per cent 2L milk batches affected by the recall have use by date 31/10/2023. “Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full cash refund,” NSW Food Authority said.

