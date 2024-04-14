Consumer Spending Slows, but May Rebound in Mid-Year

Already a subscriber?There has been a sharp slowing in consumer spending over the past year. But after some further near-term weakness, things may start to turn around from mid-year., the likely additional cost-of-living relief in May’s federal budget and a further solid minimum wage gain.
This would be reflected in consumers reverting to branded labels at supermarkets, and drifting back to mid-price versus low-price retailers for homewares and clothing.Demand for growth-oriented larger ticket discretionary purchases such as cars could also start to improve, including spending on items linked to currently depressed new home building sector.Over the past year, the economy has been growing well below average and unemployment has started to drift higher.
By the end last year, spending growth was essentially zero. Given 2.5 per cent population growth, this means we’ve been tightening our belts, which is precisely what the RBA wants us to do to take some of the heat out of inflation. Indeed, the consumer is now at its weakest since the GFC , excluding the pandemic.The downside to the GDP data is that it lags. Getting a pulse on the consumer requires looking at the partial retail sales data.
Retail spending – particularly on discretionary items – provides an interesting soliloquy of how the consumer has evolved over the recent past, and how investors have played that. As consumer demand slowed through 2023, the baton was passed to sectors that would likely do well as consumers tightened their belts. These “value-orientated” parts of the retail sector included department stores selling cheaper household supplies, homewares and clothing.
Consumer Spending Retail Stocks Growth-Orientated Branded Labels Mid-Price Retailers Cars New Home Building Sector
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »