Construction worker turns ankle injury into $6 million global sensation

Bending down in the squat position, Nathan Grant recalls being mocked for his poor form when it came to working out his lower body. With a decades-old ankle injury preventing proper ankle flexion, the Gold Coast construction tradie was teased for not being able to keep up. But on a five-day boot camp, Nathan fashioned a piece of gym equipment using some old timber to help support his injury.

The simple but effective board has taken the world by storm, and, in a few short years, has become a $6 million global sensation. Now, three years on, Nathan can’t help but thank the bullies for sparking his multi-million-dollar idea, Slant Board Guy. “I rocked up at this fitness camp and was laughed at because I couldn’t really squat,” Nathan tells 7Life how his million dollar idea came to fruition. “And then we went from cutting everything by hand in the driveway to sleeping in the warehouse to buying machinery.” Harbouring an old ankle injury from a rugby league accident, the fit and healthy father-of-three had always struggled to keep up during lower body exercise





