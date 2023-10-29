Conservative Conference in London to Redefine Values and Reclaim Social Agenda

It has been described as the Olympics of centre-right thought; the Davos of conservatism. But former prime minister John Howard wouldn’t go that far.

Former prime minister John Howard is optimistic about the future of conservatism. “People still react to incentive, security – those concepts are still relevant”“It responds to a feeling that many people have, that the left has had a free rein with this cultural stuff,” Howard said.

"I think there is some legitimacy to that criticism," says John Anderson, the deputy prime minister during the Howard years and one of the initiators of the conference alongside controversial psychologist Jordan Petersen. Anderson believes the West has reached a "civilisational" moment. " is plagued by self-doubt and confusion.

Leading symbol of a disintegration of the right into grievance culture? Controversial psychologist Jordan Petersen is one of those behind the London conference.The three-day Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference begins in London on Monday. Howard, Anderson and former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison will be there. So will former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, and Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher.

Not everyone, however, is as optimistic. Critics – including some who are attending – spoke on the condition of anonymity; they didn't want to look like scrooges. One described it as a "sausage fest". Another worried that it was too Christian. One said while they supported the idea – "we want a positive way forward, not Trumpist, not full of grievance" – they weren't sure how the conference was going to achieve it."There's no new angles, new names, new scholars," the critic said.