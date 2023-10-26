Dean Phillips, a Democratic congressman fromwho is relatively unknown on the national US stage, is set to launch a long-shot campaign to primary Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Friday.

The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office confirmed Phillips is scheduled to file paperwork to get on the ballot there on Friday morning.The Phillips campaign did not respond to a request for comment on his impending announcement.

Phillips, who has represented western suburbs of Minneapolis since 2019 in Congress, has pointed to the US president’s age in discussing his potential primary run, saying theThe congressman is the heir of the Phillips Distilling Company and co-owned Talenti gelato. His run in 2018 for Minnesota’s third congressional district flipped the seat from Republican control. With a slogan of “everyone’s invited”, Phillips calls himself an “eternal optimist” and “bipartisan believer”. headtopics.com

There’s little difference between Phillips and Biden on policy: Phillips has voted with Biden’s legislative agenda nearly 100% of the time, the White HouseWhile Phillips has not officially announced his run, he has teased it for months. In recent days, a campaign bus was

New House Speaker Mike Johnson played leading role in effort to overturn 2020 election
On the eve of the January 6, 2021 votes, the far-right Congressman presented colleagues with arguments they could use to oppose the will of the voters.

