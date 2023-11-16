‘Confused’: Awkward detail in star’s selfie

Just one year ago, Jodie Marah reached her heaviest weight of 80kg, wearing size 16 clothes for the first time in her life. With her petite 162cm frame, this propelled her into the ‘obese’ category on the BMI scale, and she did not feel as fit as she used to be due to the changes her body had gone through. Being a busy mum, Jodie no longer had the time to put her health first, and says she had also picked up some bad habits over the years.

But after making a simple change in February this year, the 36-year-old told news.com.au that she is over the moon to be back to her pre-baby weight after dropping an incredible 21kg and four dress sizes.Jodie has lost an incredible 21kg after overhauling her diet. Picture: Supplied Jodie is now happier than ever in her new 59kg, size 8 frame – and wants to share her story to help inspire and motivate others who might be on the same path.“After three pregnancies and having a hectic lifestyle raising my kids, I gained all the weight with ups and downs for 11 year

