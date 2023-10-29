Concussed: Sport’s Uncomfortable Truth by Sam Peters review

rofessional rugby branded Sam Peters a pariah. It was he who spearheaded the’s concussion campaign against the sport’s ruling bodies in 2013. And a decade later – at the end of the Rugby World Cup 2023 – the shadow of a mass lawsuit concerning concussions continues to hang over World Rugby.

As a reporter, Peters interviewed former players whose lives had been irrevocably altered by concussions and other injuries, which were aggravated or outright caused by lax rules, regulations and attitudes encouraged from the top down. The RFU and other prominent organisations in the sport shot down any attempt to question the status quo – rather bullishly, it seems.

Peters makes the case for how professional rugby has become more dangerous and explains how the risk to players’ health has increased dramatically since turning professional in 1995. Distilling his argument – as he presents a host of academic reports, personal case studies, anecdotes and newspaper clippings throughout – it comes down to the following. headtopics.com

He believes the need to appeal to a wider audience became an “unhealthy obsession” in the years after the sport became professional. Rules were rewritten in order to attract more viewers, in pursuit of more sponsorship and advertising. “Laws were constantly tweaked to speed up the game and improve the spectacle,” he says. “Collisions replaced contacts, hits replaced tackles. Passes became offloads. Tackles were more frequent, scrums reduced, hits got bigger. Money rolled in. Audiences grew.

He was one of the few to voice concerns for the players. He read about concussions and their link to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Peters began noticing parallels between professional rugby and the NFL, which in 2013, settled a class-action lawsuit brought by 4,500 ex-football players, who said they were misled about the long-term effects of head injuries. But the sport’s top organisations were firm on their stance that there was no issue. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

White House Press Secretary ignores ‘uncomfortable truth’ about anti-SemitismFilmmaker Ami Horowitz has called out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she “pivoted” a question on anti-Semitism to talk about attacks on Muslims. Read more ⮕

Is Australia ready for war? It’s time to confront ‘uncomfortable’ questions about our civil defence capabilityThe time has come to accept a new uncomfortable reality. Read more ⮕

Horror festival video exposes painful truthOn October 7, the world was left speechless when Hamas staged a surprise attack that kicked off the deadliest part in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Read more ⮕

Truth behind Aussie mortgage cliff fearsDespite catastrophic predictions of the fixed rate mortgage ‘cliff’ that has generated headlines for months and sowed fears of widespread defaults and increasing arrears, household borrowers have, so far, weathered the interest rate storm. Read more ⮕

Truth behind stars’ 21-year relationship2023 is the year of the celebrity relationship breakdown. Read more ⮕

Creepy truth behind image of teenScientists in Peru have unveiled the reconstructed head and torso of a teenager – five centuries after her death. Read more ⮕