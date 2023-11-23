Concerns raised over lack of schools in new inner-city suburb

The new inner-city suburb of Arden is to become an employment and innovation precinct with 34,000 jobs and up to 20,000 residents. However, plans for the precinct redevelopment around the new Arden Station only include one primary school and no secondary schools. This has raised concerns as the only public secondary school in the area is already at 110% capacity.

Advocates are warning that this planning is short-sighted and could lead to a situation similar to Docklands, where the population quickly outgrew the capacity of the only primary school





