Concerns for Missing Child and Mother

The Family Court has previously made a recovery order authorising the AFP and state and territory police forces to find and recover Walker. Ms Duggan’s whereabouts are unknown but it is believed she may be travelling through NSW toward Queensland or Victoria.She may be staying in short term rentals or hotels and police say she likes to attend speedway events, ride horses and swim.

Walker has medical issues that require attention and Ms Duggan may attend various hospitals and doctor’s surgeries. “If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the child Walker John Duggan, or his mother Kylie Anne Duggan, please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000,” the AFP said.Abdallah family confirms incredible news

There is some very good news for an Australian family that tragically lost three of their children in a horror crash in 2020.

