Concern among winemakers about potential new requirements for alcohol health warnings on bottles

Winemakers collectively raised an eyebrow last week when the suggestion of extra health warnings for alcohol was floated by major national medical associations. Those options could include labels for bottles, which has been introduced into law in Ireland, that warn of heightened levels of cancer from alcohol consumption.

At Swinging Gate Vineyard, winemaker Doug Cox said stark health labels on his wine would not make sense. "If they are looking at Tasmanian wine for this, they are probably looking in exactly the wrong place," he said.

"The real problem is the $3 bottles … there should be a base price on alcohol because that is where, I believe, the health implications are."Head winemaker at Ghost Rock Winery, Justin Arnold, said health labels on alcohol needed to be well planned before implementation."If we don't approach the labels in the right manner, they'll just become wallpaper, they'll lose their meaning.

The legislated warning includes a silhouette of a pregnant woman with a red prohibition sign and a statement saying, "alcohol can cause lifelong harm to your baby". "Putting a new warning onto the front label would be such a shame — particularly on wine labels, some of them are artworks," Mr Gilroy."If you think of the smoking warnings, they're hideous. To plaster something like that over a front label on a wine bottle, seems like a real shame."A recent national study showed that 78 per cent of adults "overwhelmingly" supported the idea of expanded health warning labels for alcohol.

