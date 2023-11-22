Compulsory superannuation contributions reducing take-home pay of workers

The gradual increase in compulsory superannuation contributions to 12 per cent of wages by 2025 is reducing the take-home pay of workers and will help the Reserve Bank of Australia cool inflation, new analysis shows. Tim Toohey, Yarra Capital Management’s head of macro and strategy, estimates the incremental increases in the superannuation guarantee to 12 per cent by July 2025 from 10 per cent in June 2022 are the equivalent of eight quarter-percentage-point interest rate rises by the RBA.

For many workers, the higher compulsory superannuation contributions by employers will be traded off for lower wage rises, thus reducing the immediate spending power of consumers. “The most direct force in the Australian economy of shifting down the consumption share of the economy and subduing near term spending will be the SG levy,” Mr Toohey said in a new research paper sent to the Melbourne-based fund manager’s clients.estimate that about 80 per cent of the rise in the superannuation guarantee (SG) is paid for by workers through lower-than-otherwise wage rise





