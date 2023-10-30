‘Complete tool’: Perry’s drug debate goes viral

And it seems his fans are keen on making his request come true in the wake of his passing; digging up, between their favourite Chandler Bing moments, footage of the beloved and talented star at his earnest Matthew-Perry-best.Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, age 54. Picture: Frederick M Brown/Getty Images.

Perry appeared on a TV panel to discuss drug addition with Baroness Molly Meacher, and commentator Peter Hitchens (far right) in December 2013.Mr Hitchen’s central argument – that he reiterated in his essay– was that addicts chose to abuse substances.

Mr Hitchens challenges the actor to explain an “objective diagnosis... to establish the existence of addiction in the human body”.“It was supposed to be grown men here and you’re making faces...” Perry said, before continuing. headtopics.com

Controversial British commentator Peter Hitchens went toe-to-toe with Perry on Newsnight. Picture: BBC (Newsnight).“I’m in control of the first drink,” he added. But Perry gets the final word, cutting him down expertly: It’s an allergy of the body … Not that your aspirin point wasn’t genius, but you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

He also wrote that the journalist sounded “like some insane great-aunt who’d had one too many glasses of sherry”.

