Company directors ‘could be liable for nature risk’

While it is widely accepted that climate change could be a major financial risk, backers of responsible investment are pushing for a wider discussion of “nature-related risk” in the corporate world. This is broader than climate risk, and refers to risks that could arise from a company’s impact on the environment, or its dependence on the environment.

“Directors of companies should at least identify the company’s nature-related dependencies and impacts, and consider the potential risks this may pose to the company. Directors who fail to consider nature-related risks could be found liable for breaching their duty of care and diligence,” says the commentary, to be published on Thursday.

Hartford-Davis said there was a growing push internationally for more action on nature-related risks, pointing to Australia being one of 200 countries that signed up to a global biodiversity framework last year.In Europe, large and listed companies must report on the risks they face from social and environmental issues, under a policy aimed at giving investors, customers and other groups more information about companies’ environmental performance.

He also pointed to the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, a group made up of 40 executives from global financial institutions and companies, which in September finalised a framework for nature-related risk. The taskforce includes representatives from financial giants including BlackRock, Macquarie Group, HSBC, AXA and UBS.

