Company directors could be held liable and fined over unforeseen nature-related impacts and risks

Failure to do this could make directors liable for breaching their duty of care and diligence under the Corporations Act, according to the advice.Breach of directors’ duties under corporations law is punishable and penalties can include stripping of directorships, fines or legal action by third parties that have suffered financial losses.

Or, if Australian consumers were to decide they didn’t want to buy beef products linked to land-clearing, that could become a risk closer to home. Pollination is a climate change and nature investment and advisory firm, whose chief executive, Martijn Wilder, is also the chair of the federal government’s National Reconstruction Fund.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup The legal opinion by Hartford-Davis and Bush advises that nature-related risks to a company should be foreseeable now given the amount of information already available about the extent to which economies depend on nature and the rate at which biodiversity was being degraded in Australia and internationally.

Wilder said the original Hutley opinion had been “hugely influential” in convincing corporate leaders to take climate change seriously. “We are seeing the rapid emergence of nature positive alongside net zero as a critical part of the future corporate environment.”

She said company directors needed to know and properly assess the type and magnitude of nature risks facing their companies.

