Companies Using Fear of Human Extinction to Push for AI Regulation

Companies like OpenAI are using fear of human extinction to bring on regulationThe idea that artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity is a lie being promulgated by big tech in the hope of triggering heavy regulation that would shut down competition in the AI market, one of the world’s top AI experts warned.

Professor Andrew Ng says the idea that AI could wipe out humanity is part of a regulatory capture campaign from Big Tech “When you put those two bad ideas together, you get the massively, colossally dumb idea policy proposals that try to require licensing of AI,” Professor Ng told“There are definitely large tech companies that would rather not have to try to compete with open source , so they’re creating fear of AI leading to human extinction.“It’s been a weapon for lobbyists to argue for legislation that would be very damaging to the open-source community,” he said.“Sam was one of my students at Stanford.

“There’s a standard regulatory capture playbook that has played out in other industries, and I would hate to see that executed successfully in AI.”“I don’t think no regulation is the right answer, but with the direction regulation is headed in a lot of countries, I think we’d be better off with no regulation than what we’re getting,” he said.“Just to be clear, AI has caused harm. Self-driving cars have killed people. In 2010, an automated trading algorithm crashed the stock market. headtopics.com

High on the list of “good” regulations, he said, was the need for transparency from technology companies, which would have helped avert the social media disaster caused by big tech at the start of the century, and which will help avert AI disasters caused by big tech in the future.is an award-winning columnist, reviewer, and senior writer based in Sydney and in the Digital Life Laboratories, from where he writes about personal technology.

How one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia is smashing the gender pay gapIn early 2024, more than 4.6 million workers are about to find out how much less the company they work for pays female staff. Many companies are working now to fix the problem. Read more ⮕

Australians Distrust Artificial Intelligence and Fear Data PrivacyAustralians have low faith in private companies protecting their data from AI and worry about online impersonation. Only 13% trust companies to responsibly use AI. Poor community knowledge fuels deep distrust of AI, with less than half believing the benefits outweigh the risks. Read more ⮕

Melbourne man avoids jail after using stolen money to lure international cricketers to suburban clubA serial fraudster who stole money to stage a star-studded cricket tournament has avoided prison, but the judge warned the reprieve was not 'a get-out-of-jail-free card'. Read more ⮕

Companies set to pay employees working from home differentlyLaw firm Herbert Smith Freehills has found 37 per cent of Australian companies plan to pay employees differently if they choose to work from home, while 83 per cent expect their staff to spend more time in the office over the next two years. Read more ⮕

Rise in 'Zombie Companies' Threatens Australian EconomyData from KPMG reveals a concerning increase in 'zombie companies' in Australia, which are teetering on the edge of financial ruin. The number of publicly-listed companies in this category has risen by 51% in the past six months alone. Read more ⮕

Forget cuts, investors fear the Fed is not done raising interest ratesSome fear that the US central bank is being overly complacent, given inflation remains well above its target, and the improvement appears to be levelling out. Read more ⮕