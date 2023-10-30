Companies Using Fear of Human Extinction to Push for AI Regulation

Companies like OpenAI are using fear of human extinction to bring on regulationThe idea that artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity is a lie being promulgated by big tech in the hope of triggering heavy regulation that would shut down competition in the AI market, one of the world’s top AI experts warned.
Professor Andrew Ng says the idea that AI could wipe out humanity is part of a regulatory capture campaign from Big Tech “When you put those two bad ideas together, you get the massively, colossally dumb idea policy proposals that try to require licensing of AI,” Professor Ng told“There are definitely large tech companies that would rather not have to try to compete with open source , so they’re creating fear of AI leading to human extinction.“It’s been a weapon for lobbyists to argue for legislation that would be very damaging to the open-source community,” he said.“Sam was one of my students at Stanford.
"There's a standard regulatory capture playbook that has played out in other industries, and I would hate to see that executed successfully in AI.""I don't think no regulation is the right answer, but with the direction regulation is headed in a lot of countries, I think we'd be better off with no regulation than what we're getting," he said."Just to be clear, AI has caused harm. Self-driving cars have killed people. In 2010, an automated trading algorithm crashed the stock market.
High on the list of "good" regulations, he said, was the need for transparency from technology companies, which would have helped avert the social media disaster caused by big tech at the start of the century, and which will help avert AI disasters caused by big tech in the future.