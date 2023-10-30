Companies set to pay employees working from home differently

The firm's"Future of Work" survey, which quizzed 500"key decision makers" on workplace issues, was released on Monday and reinforced the trend back toward office work seen since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those plans could set the stage for a potential fight with unions who have strongly resisted calls to pay out-of-office workers less. More than one in three Australian businesses reported they now expected employees to"earn" the right to work from home, viewing the flexibility as a reward for consistent effort. Picture: Getty Images

However, that figure was down more than 15 per cent since 2021, reinforcing the idea many companies are moving away from plans for more flexible workplaces. Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has found 70 per cent of companies globally want expect their employees to spend more time in the office over the next two years, as businesses continue to move away from work from home policies.

"In Australia, we're seeing a range of approaches for getting people back in the office," said HSF Partner Natalie Gaspar. "There's only a handful of organisations mandating a full return to the workplace, and that's being met with a significant amount of resistance."

About 56 per cent of Australian employers believe AI will significantly alter the size and composition of their workforce within the next three to five years and 65 per cent are planning to make major changes to their automation strategy.

