Companies Play it Safe with Melbourne Cup Sponsorship

Companies are playing it safe when it comes to sponsoring the Melbourne Cup, as they distance themselves from the social and animal harms associated with the race. The Nup to the Cup campaign has led to a growing ambivalence towards the race, with businesses remaining tightlipped to avoid political controversy.

