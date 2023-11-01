Commuter chaos as crash causes traffic to bank up on Anzac Bridge

Two of four citybound lanes are currently closed due to the crash. Emergency services are at the scene. “Allow extra travel time,” Live Traffic Sydney said. Injuries are yet to be confirmed. More to come ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Lanes closed after bus, car collide at Anzac Bridge in SydneyIt&x27;s understood there were 30 school students on the bus, who were all uninjured.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Car crashes with school bus carrying 30 kids on major Sydney roadA crash between a school bus and a car on Sydney's Anzac Bridge caused rush hour pain for thousands of motorists on their morning commute.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Driver allegedly targets pedestrians in Brighton East, Melbourne after police chase7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Man’s body found on Mona Vale Headland at Dee Why in Sydney’s northern beaches7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Number of Australians make their way safely out of Gaza into Egypt to make way home, their families confirm7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Traffic chaos as garbage truck catches fire on major Sydney motorway7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕