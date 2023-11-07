Communications Error Causes Major Delays on Melbourne Train Network

A communications error shut down the Melbourne train network and caused significant delays. An Optus outage affected Australians and caused major disruptions for Melbourne commuters. Train services have now resumed but there are still major delays and alterations. Replacement buses are being provided.

