n Sunday morning, phones belonging to the 2.3 million people trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip slowly came to life again, inundated with updates, messages and missed calls after the lifting of a 36-hour near-total communications blackout imposed bynow are completely dark. At the same time as communications were lost on Friday evening, Israel intensified its aerial bombardment and launched its initial ground operation into the strip.

“It was the worst nights of bombing so far but the worst part was not knowing what was happening. It was like we were blind,” said Mohammed Bashir, a 38-year-old accountant from Deir al-Balah. Bashir, his wife, three children, and elderly mother are staying with relatives after an airstrike hit the building next door, killing 26 people, including 11 children, and damaging their own home.

The UN has warned that civil order is beginning to break down after thousands of desperate people raided UN warehouses in search of food over the weekend. Only 84 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza through its southern border with Egypt to date, compared with the 500 a day that used to enter before the latest outbreak of fighting. headtopics.com

The family moved two weeks ago from Gaza City to the supposed safety of a home owned by relatives near Khan Younis, in the south of the strip, but airstrikes still rain down around them. Israel’s army has repeatedly called for people living in the northern half of the strip to evacuate to south of the Gaza River, on Sunday saying that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in coordination with the UN, had set up a “safe zone” near Khan Younis, but it did not give further details.

Shaban Ahmed, a public servant who works as an engineer and has five children, described the Israeli attacks over the weekend as “doomsday”. Hazem al-Enezi, the director of the Mubarrat Al Rehma orphanage in central Gaza City, had previously told the Guardian he and his sole remaining fellow carer were unable to move the 27 children in their charge, several of whom have physical disabilities and special needs. headtopics.com

