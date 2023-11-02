Commonwealth Games: Eleven Games committee officials were paid $330k a year

The report was among more than 200 annual reports for various state government departments and agencies tabled in parliament on Wednesday, in a document dump the Liberal opposition claimed sought to obscure critical details from public scrutiny.for the Games in the last financial year. This included $662,419 to PwC for four separate projects, $990,000 to Boston Consulting Group, $451,960 to Deloitte and $80,000 to KPMG.

Opposition Leader John Pesutto slammed the Labor government for the number of annual reports released on a single day. “This is the same old Labor – dumping reports in an effort to prevent proper transparency and scrutiny of this bumbling, incompetent and wasteful government,” he said.

“The first responsibility ... was to deliver a robust, credible and fully costed plan for delivering the first ever multi-city Games,” they said.“A world-class team was recruited and they worked tirelessly to build, test and cost a strong delivery program. This program was presented to the (organising committee) board and to the Victorian government without fear of favour.”

Mr Pesutto also highlighted the annual report of the state’s workplace safety authority, WorkSafe, which recorded an operating loss after tax of $176 million for the last financial year.

