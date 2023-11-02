Commercial property: Office tower values could tumble 20pc further: survey

Ms Masters had the most bearish outlook among survey respondents, predicting that office valuations would fall another 20 per cent in the portfolios of ASX-listed landlords.“We continue to see second-tier assets bearing the brunt of this; indeed, it is encouraging to see rents rising in premium rents in Sydney and Brisbane,” she said., taking the 12-month decline to 7.9 per cent so far, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

“A bigger decline is projected for Melbourne CBD, 21.5 per cent. Valuation hits will be greater for B- and C-grade stock and assets with low-weighted average lease expiries,” she said.AMP chief economist Shane Oliver expects a 15 per cent drop across the commercial sector over the next 12 months, led by office and retail.

But he expected the values of higher-grade offices would be protected from the effects of a rising cap rate due to their net effective rents rising. “For office, rent growth is very nuanced with better-than-expected growth in prime city core assets, particularly in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The refinance timelines and rent growth have shielded valuations,” he said.

“In 2024, performance is likely to be led once again by the industrial sector, where sustained rental growth should enable values to grow despite macro headwinds,” he said.Among the respondents, only Mr Christopher expects values to slide for logistics assets, as cap rates rise by 30 to 40 basis points, but even those declines would “only be modest”, he said.

