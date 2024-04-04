Comedy Festival: Zoë Coombs Marr review – rib-hurting hour of expertly controlled stand-up

This year’s laugh-fest has just kicked off, with more than 800 performers set to step up to the mic. Here, our writers take a closer look.From finding humour in hard times to a hidden gem to Excel-lent spreadsheet stand-up, this year’s comedy festival is in full swing. Keep an eye on our ever-growing list of reviews here.Zoë Coombs Marr’s best mates have a head start, admin-wise, if the award-winning comedian ever gets married or dies.

by Zoë Coombs Marr is on at Melbourne Town Hall until April 21. Battling a prolonged funk last year, “she/her with a they/them rising” decided to catalogue her entire life in one mind-bogglingly hyperlinked and many-tabbed spreadsheet. It’s the perfect source material for congratulation/commiseration speeches. Or for a rib-hurting hour of seemingly chaotic but actually expertly controlled stand-up. Pivoting through the spreadsheet’s many wonky wormholes, selecting cells to expand upon at whim, means no audience will get the same madcap sho

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electrician Caitlin Maggs and public servant Sarah Stewart make unlikely comedic duo at Canberra Comedy FestivalSarah Stewart and Caitlin Maggs make an unlikely comedic duo that's selling out shows at this year's Canberra Comedy Festival.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

This gem of the comedy festival is waiting to be unearthedFrom finding humour in hard times to a reluctance for looting, this year’s comedy festival is in full swing. Keep an eye on our ever-growing list of reviews here.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Victoria heatwave: Pitch Festival, Moomba festival cancelled as Melbourne, Adelaide and NSW swelterHeatwave conditions are forecast for South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Tasmania from Saturday to Monday.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Queensland’s first festival pill-testing service finds ‘Canberra ketamine’ sold as MDMARabbits Eat Lettuce festival, near Warwick, held Australia’s first multi-day festival clinic last weekend

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

National Folk Festival relying on loyal customers in an uncertain festival climateWhether extreme weather, increasing costs or poor ticket sales, Australia's festival industry is having a hard time of it at the moment — but the National Folk Festival is underway in Canberra after 'strong' ticket sales.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Judge Catherine Gobbo berates lawyer Zoe Davis for ‘sustained failure’ in J & D Flooring insolvency caseA Victorian Supreme Court judge has hauled commercial lawyer Zoe Davis over the coals.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »