Comedian Kev Mud Finds Success with Surreal Standup and Kids' DVDs

After years of hard gigging, comedian Kev Mud is finally breaking through with his surreal standup and social justice themes. He collects kids' DVDs in his caravan in Cornwall, providing a light-hearted escape from the darkness in his mind.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comedian Tom Ballard on his treasured bookIn an interview, comedian Tom Ballard talks about a treasured book he received from a remarkable woman and his career in comedy.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Comedian sorry for Sharon Stone lewd requestIt’s never too late to say you’re sorry.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Ramadan according to comedian and food lover Mahmoud IsmailThe self-proclaimed 'voice of Sydney' tells us how he navigates Ramadan when his days usually revolve around food.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Beloved Actor and Comedian Joe Flaherty Passes Away at 82Joe Flaherty, known for his roles on Second City Television and Freaks and Geeks, has died after battling a brief illness. His daughter shares his love for classic movies from the '40s and '50s.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Joe Flaherty, 'genius of a comedian' who starred in Freaks and Geeks, dies aged 82The Freaks and Geeks and SCTV star is remembered as 'the nicest guy you could know', after passing away on Monday following a brief illness.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sam Campbell never gives interviews. Now, he’s finally relentedAustralia’s best stand-up comedian is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »