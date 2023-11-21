Comedian Faces Backlash for Appalling Joke in Netflix Special

A young and self-proclaimed “physically attractive” comedian has sparked backlash with his new Netflix special and one particularly “appalling” joke. Viral comedian Matt Rife is getting cancelled by fans after making an “appalling” joke that left people “sickened” during his new Netflix comedy special. He told a story about being served by a waitress in Baltimore with a black eye.

The 28-year-old said he thought it was “obvious” what had happened to her, but he was surprised, considering her battered state, that she was still working. “But we couldn’t get over, like, this is the face of the company? This is who you have greeting people?” he said. “And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.” The comedian then explained he was testing the waters with that joke to see if the audience would be “fun





