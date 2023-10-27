‘Coloniser’: Aussie attacked for selling sushi

Alex Marks was called a “coloniser” after she opened Sushi Counter in the West Village earlier this month.

Sushi Counter sells “Australian-style” sushi including teriyaki chicken, spicy tuna, and avocado and cucumber for $5 a roll (AUD$7.90) or three for $12(AUD $19). His post was widely shared and keyboard warriors flooded Google with nasty one-star reviews of Sushi Counter.One of Rivera’s followers called X Queer Latifah said: “The contradiction & cognitive dissonance is maddening.

“The last thing anyone needs are blonde hair, Australian white women appropriating Japanese cuisine,” one reviewer wrote, according to The Publica.“We’re sick of the disrespect inflicted upon our cultures by white people, enough is enough.” headtopics.com

Many pointed out that Australian sushi is actually a thing, cheaply sold in shopping malls across the country.“As a sane person myself I can’t fathom how anyone could conjure those kinds of emotions in relation to a sushi restaurant,” Mr Walsh said.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Former US president Donald Trump fined $15,000 for comment outside New York civil fraud trialThe former president violates a gag order in his civil fraud trial for the second time and is fined $US10,000 ($15,889). Read more ⮕

Aussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke dealAussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke deal Read more ⮕

Club pro who became overnight golf sensation locked in for Australian OpenGolf: Aussie Minjee Lee has taken out her playoff to claim the BMW Championship. Read more ⮕

‘Dumbest idea’: Aussie star fumes over ‘shocking’ mid-match WC scenesCricket: David Warner was let off the hook as Roelof Van Der Merwe dropped his catch. However, Steve Smith would not be so lucky just moments later. Read more ⮕

‘Too many mistakes’: Aussie greats back tired Diamonds to fight ‘Groundhog Day’ fatigueNetball: The Diamonds suffered a second straight Constellation Cup loss on Monday, but theyve still taken the series win thanks to massive victories in Australia. Read more ⮕

50% of staff quit at $12m Aussie start-upEXCLUSIVE Read more ⮕