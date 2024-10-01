Collingwood Secures Harry Perryman Despite Missing Out On Chris Davies

Collingwood have missed out on landing Port Adelaide football boss Chris Davies as the hunt to replace Graham Wright continues, but they have secured GWS free agent Harry Perryman on a six-year deal. Harry Perryman has chosen to accept a six-year offer from Collingwood .Perryman’s call is a win for the Magpies, who are still on the hunt for a football manager to replace Wright after Davies decided to remain in Adelaide, according to two industry sources with knowledge of Davies’ decision.

He spent the weekend weighing up his offers before deciding to join the club his family has long supported. He is expected to play a range of roles at Collingwood including in the midfield as well as defence after showing his talent as a reliable defender in 129 matches for the Giants.

AFL Collingwood Harry Perryman Chris Davies Graham Wright

