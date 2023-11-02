Colliding forces make Origin fight a turning point for capital markets

It’s fabulous theatre, but Thursday’s events also underscore why this deal, like few others in recent memory, is at the centre of three forces that will define Australian markets in the decades to come: private capital, the riseUnder any normal circumstances, Origin chairman Scott Perkins would deserve applause for getting Brookfield to bid against itself three times, and pay one of the biggest takeover premiums in recent memory.But consider the backdrop of the energy sector.
In a neat example of the risk Origin believes the takeover takes off the table, one source close to Origin suggested that to generate the same $1.2 billion bump in bid value Brookfield’s enlarged bid provided on Thursday, Origin would need to invest $10 billion over an unknown time period.
AusSuper clearly disagrees. And it’s the fund’s willingness to declare its views so publicly, and the key reason for its opposition, that makes this such an important moment in the evolution of the super sector’s approach to public markets.Investors and dealmakers have got used to markets taking a relatively (and arguably increasingly) short-term view of value.
This long-term view of value is not new, and nor does it mean AusSuper and its giant industry fund peers won’t sell into takeover deals where they believe the price is right. Luke Edwards, who heads Brookfield’s renewable power and transition group in Australia, is effectively now planning for his own ‘yes’ campaign, framing the shareholder vote on the deal as a chance for investors “to take a positive step to accelerate the transition. Or accept the status quo, which is risky and uncertain.”
