Coles subjecting employees to bag checks in crackdown on some of Australia’s lowest paid workers

The supermarket chains have consistently denied price-gouging allegations and have credited improved productivity for increasing profitability.

In a 2022 Coles document explaining the changes, staff are told its new policies are designed to reduce stock loss. Managers are also required to conduct a “minimum number of locker checks randomly each month”, with the relevant employee, and a witness, present during the inspection.

Members in other states are preparing for a series of seven-minute stoppages also on Friday, in a tactic designed to frustrate supermarket systems which must record and dock pay accordingly.Read more “We negotiate in good faith with all relevant bargaining representatives in line with our obligations under the Fair Work Act and remain committed to negotiating a fair and balanced agreement for all.”

Cullinan previously exposed a poorly constructed wages deal at Coles that had to be redesigned after the Fair Work Commission ruled the supermarket chain had underpaid employees.Coles shareholders will gather on Friday to vote on a series of resolutions including the company’s executive remuneration plans.

