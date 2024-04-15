Cole Palmer scores four goals as Chelsea thrash Everton 6-0

Cole Palmer scored four goals to put Chelsea within touching distance of the Premier League ’s top six after a 6-0 win over Everton on Tuesday .

Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand to come. How Everton could do with the boost of recovering some of those lost points as the battle for survival looks set to go down to the wire.Dyche’s men will need to improve at both ends of the field to prolong their 70-year stay in the top flight.Olympics on the line in Olyroos’ massive U-23 cup … but one big problem could ruin Paris dream

City must regret letting the 21-year-old leave for what now looks like a bargain £40 million in September.

Cole Palmer Chelsea Everton Premier League

