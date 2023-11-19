Coldplay's Spectacular Concert in Western Australia

Through the darkness, a familiar melody rings out across the arena. But it’s not the opening track the 60,000-strong audience was expecting. To the soaring Flying Theme from the classic 1982 film ET,, which animates their eponymous ninth studio album with a spectacle of flying planets, confetti cannons, fireworks and delirious singalongs. It is a childhood fantasy writ-large, wavering between head-spinning nausea and starry-eyed rapture.

Dressed in a tie-dye T-shirt and oozing his bouncy puppy-dog energy, Chris Martin launches into Higher Power, an electrifying entry point to the band’s non-stop barrage of hits that ensues over the two-hour set. The song premiered at the International Space Station in 2021 and tonight it’s given the same cosmic revelry, with the band’s signature LED wristbands glowing red and purple across the night like sea sparkle. “Thank you for letting us come to Western Australia,” Martin says from behind the keyboard. “We’ve been rehearsing this show for 119 concerts so I think we should be up to standard no





🏆93. GuardianAus » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Spectacular aurora australis turns night sky hot pink from Tasmania to Western AustraliaPeople around Australia were lucky to catch the southern lights in their maximum stage on Monday night

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Mitchell Marsh's Spectacular Batting Performance Sets Up Victory for AustraliaMitchell Marsh overcomes the death of his grandfather to lead Australia to victory over Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup match. Marsh's brutal 177 not out helps Australia secure a spot in the semi-finals against South Africa.

Source: smh | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Fisherman rescued off south coast of Western Australia after shark punctures inflatable dingyA shark hooked by the group bit the front of the boat causing it to partially deflate and take on water, damaging the fuel lines and engine.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Escaped prisoner on the run in Western AustraliaWestern Australia Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from Pardelup Prison Farm, near Mt Barker, yesterday.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: 'Firenado' rips through six kilometres of bush in 15 minutes in remote Western AustraliaTerrifying footage has captured a fire tornado leaving a trail of destruction across the St Georges Ranges in Western Australia.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Escaped prisoner Joel Back arrested by police in Western AustraliaA﻿ man who escaped a minimum-security prison in regional Western Australia has been apprehended by police following a 24-hour manhunt.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »