Colbert on Mike Johnson’s wife: ‘If possible, just as weird as her husband’

Colbert turned his attention to the new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who has expressed some scary anti-gay positions. The Republican from Louisiana once said that gay marriage was a “dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy”.“And Mike Johnson fears sexual anarchy,” Colbert deadpanned. “He believes in sexual government with three sexual branches: man, woman and … the judiciary. They like to watch, and judge.

The counseling service separates people into five types: melancholy, choleric, sanguine, supine and phlegmatic. “Those are some 13th-century beliefs!” said Colbert. “Which explains speaker Johnson’s plan to replace Obamacare with the Affordable Leech Act.”

In other news, “the not-so-great pumpkin was up all night last night mashing his little pink fingers, posting all-caps rants about this gag order that clearly isn’t working too well”, said Kimmel, as Donald Trump publicly complained about the “radical left judge taking away my right to free speech” and, hours later, posted “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

For the holiday, Candystore.com released a list of the most popular candy in the country, including Sour Patch Kids in New York, Butterfinger in Massachusetts and “Marlboro Reds in Florida”, Meyers joked.

