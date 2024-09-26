Codenames: Where Simple Rules Meet Complex Emotions

‘Trying something out’ with a few scribbled notes, Czech games maestro Vlaada Chvátil conceived a tabletop contest than has since sold more than 15m units. Now it’s coming to take over your phone
My mother and I, like millions of other people across the world, have become addicted to Codenames, the biggest breakthrough board game of the past 10 years. The game has been likened to a crossover between charades and Battleship: two teams face each other over a grid of cards, each of them displaying a single word.
Chvátil, who grew up in 1980s Czechoslovakia, is often seen as a prime example of the latter, though he prefers to eschew labels: “I’ve always been drawn to the elegant mechanics of Eurogames and the rich themes of American-style games,” he says. “I believe that the two are not mutually exclusive.” It’s perhaps no coincidence that Codenames’ astounding popularity can be traced back to the contact-free days of pandemic, when Czech Games Edition launched a free online version. The browser version now reaches up to 10m plays per month, 100,000,000+ views on YouTube and a whopping 18,000,000+ hours streamed on Twitch.
Codenames Board Game Word Association Team Play Strategy
