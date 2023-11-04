Coconut Recipes with a Tropical Twist

Looking back at my previous coconut recipes for this column, I see that they are all BC. That has nothing to do with Bounty bars, or even coconuts; BC stands for “before Chaya”. You see, before Chaya arrived in the test kitchen, the starting point for recipes with coconut was usually a hankering simply to be elsewhere, somewhere warmer and farther afield – that ultimate coconut-cliche, basically, namely somewhere tropical.
Now that we have Chaya in the team, however, I don’t need to dream of being elsewhere, because so many of her recipes already shine with her sunny, Mauritian roots. The transportive power of food: coconut recipes, tropical north-London style. This is a stunning starter for a dinner party. Make all the components a day ahead and store them separately in the fridge. Don’t add the lime juice until just before serving, though, so everything keeps its colour. I’ve used light coconut milk here, because full-fat would be too intense and overwhelm the delicate balance of the dish. The fish is served raw, so buy the freshest you can ge
